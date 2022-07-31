STEM camp to be held next week, wraps up with Aiken STEAM Day

Members of the public will get a chance to learn about STEM in a week long camp beginning Aug. 1.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Marcus Schoultz, with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, said this is the second year for the camp. There are approximately 40 kids in grades 5th through 9th participating.

“This is an opportunity to be able to teach the kids about STEM,” Schoultz said. “...One of the main goals for this camp is we're going to teach the kids the developmental foundation of developing a website ... each student will have an opportunity to build a website.”

Denzell Washington, a member of True to Your Sole, one of the sponsors of the STEM camp, said that on the last day of camp, the campers will be able to present their work to invited guests.

Schoultz said he hopes the camp will inspire the students to pursue a STEM career.

Following the weeklong camp will be the Aiken STEAM Day on Aug. 6. This event will feature different vendors who will show members of the public how STEAM can be used in jobs and that is more than just computers, said Washington.

The Saturday event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1151 York Street NE.

The camp is hosted by Sky is the Limit Foundation, True To Your Sole, and Second Baptist Church in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.