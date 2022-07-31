ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

STEM camp to be held next week, wraps up with Aiken STEAM Day

By Stephanie Hill
 3 days ago
Members of the public will get a chance to learn about STEM in a week long camp beginning Aug. 1.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Marcus Schoultz, with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, said this is the second year for the camp. There are approximately 40 kids in grades 5th through 9th participating.

“This is an opportunity to be able to teach the kids about STEM,” Schoultz said. “...One of the main goals for this camp is we're going to teach the kids the developmental foundation of developing a website ... each student will have an opportunity to build a website.”

Denzell Washington, a member of True to Your Sole, one of the sponsors of the STEM camp, said that on the last day of camp, the campers will be able to present their work to invited guests.

Schoultz said he hopes the camp will inspire the students to pursue a STEM career.

Following the weeklong camp will be the Aiken STEAM Day on Aug. 6. This event will feature different vendors who will show members of the public how STEAM can be used in jobs and that is more than just computers, said Washington.

The Saturday event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1151 York Street NE.

The camp is hosted by Sky is the Limit Foundation, True To Your Sole, and Second Baptist Church in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
GolfWRX

Photo shows iconic 13th hole at Augusta National with all-new tee box

Four majors but only one with the je ne sais quoi that the others might lack. Whilst the US Open, PGA Championship and The Open move around their respective circuits, the appeal of The Masters comes not only with the tradition, Butler Cabin and the green jacket, but with the fact that for 88 years, it has (of course) been held at the same course.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

North Augusta gives final approval to Highland Springs development

It’s Go Time on the single largest planned development in North Augusta. The city’s elected officials gave their final OK on changes to the 1,368-acre Highland Springs development Aug. 1, a second reading seal of approval presaged by their first vote two weeks ago. “I’m glad that it’s...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
