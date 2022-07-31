Jodie Sweetin Weds 'Teammate' Mescal Wasilewski in Malibu

The "Full House" just got even full-er!

Actres Jodie Sweetin married social worker Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, People reports.

The couple had been together for five years.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," the 40-year-old told People. "He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

Sweetin wore a Lili Bridals gown, and was walked down the aisle by her dad Sam. Daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, stood at her side as she and Mescal exchanged Kay Jewelers rings and recited their own vows.

Just 50 guests attended the lovely ceremony, including "Full House" co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.