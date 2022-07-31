The Russos Reveal Jon Favreau Tried To Convince Them To Not Kill Tony Stark In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

theplaylist.net
theplaylist.net
The Russos Say Kevin Feige Originally Wanted To Kill Off All Of The Original Avengers In ‘Endgame’
If you were one of the millions of Marvel fans in the early screenings of “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s an understatement to say there were multiple moments of pure emotion, especially during the deaths of characters such as Black Widow and, obviously, Iron Man. But according to the Russo Brothers, the filmmakers behind the superhero epic, there were discussions that would have led to several more massive deaths in the film.
theplaylist.net
John Boyega Isn’t Interested In A Marvel Role: “That’s Not In The Vision For Me Now”
It’s been interesting to see the stars of the “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy, which began with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” react to their massive introductions in one of the biggest films of all time. Especially, when you consider the two leads, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, have gotten to the point where they are shying away from continuing the franchise route of their career. And for Boyega, that’s something he’s purposefully avoiding in recent years, especially when the topic of a potential Marvel Studios film is brought up.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’ Directors Are “Saddened & Shocked” By The Film’s Abrupt Cancellation: “We Still Can’t Believe It”
Most superhero film fans are confused, angry, and saddened by yesterday’s news that Warner Bros. Discovery has permanently canceled the release of “Batgirl,” a blockbuster film that was already shot and in the process of being finished. But the confusion, anger, and sadness felt by fans is nothing compared to the emotion felt by the filmmakers and cast involved in the superhero film, including directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Says ‘Star Wars’ Series Is “A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World”
Despite a fandom that has shown to be toxic at the mention of diversity and inclusivity, “Star Wars” has always had a political undercurrent throughout the franchise. I mean, it’s really about Rebels fighting against an evil Empire, huh? Remember those overt political in the prequels? Sure, there are laser sword fights and space battles for those who just want that, but “Star Wars” has a long track record of trying to be a socially-conscious, political franchise. And apparently, that tradition is continuing in the forthcoming series, “Andor.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
theplaylist.net
‘Bullet Train’ Review: An Exhausting Action Comedy Of Squandered Potential
It has been more than a quarter of a century since “Pulp Fiction,” and I am on my knees, begging filmmakers to stop trying to ape early Tarantino. Seriously, stop it. It’s embarrassing. Even Quentin Tarantino isn’t doing early Tarantino anymore. The latest offender is David...
theplaylist.net
Christopher McQuarrie Teaming Up With Tom Cruise On A “Gnarlier” Post-‘Mission: Impossible’ Film
For nearly a decade now, Christopher McQuarrie has decided to strictly work on Tom Cruise films. You have to go back to 2013’s “Jack the Giant Slayer” to find a non-Cruise film written or directed by McQuarrie. And it appears the filmmaker isn’t ready to end the collaborations after the next two “Mission: Impossible” films either.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
theplaylist.net
DC’s ‘Supergirl’ Film Starring Sasha Calle Is Expected Not To Move Forward [Report]
It’s been a rough and challenging week for the DC Universe, and more upheavals are coming and expected. In a telltale sign that Discovery’s mid-2022 acquisition of Warner Bros. could lead to major shakeups, not long after the sale went through, WB’s planned “Wonder Twins” film was killed even after casting was announced. This week, in more shocking news, Discovery pulled the plug on their mostly-finished* “Batgirl” film due to, well, myriad reasons which we’ll get to (*shot, but not fully completed, edited, or VFX-rendered on top of the music, mixing, etc.).
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
theplaylist.net
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
theplaylist.net
‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy
Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
theplaylist.net
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Inspiring How She Handles ‘Legally Blonde 3’
For years now, Reese Witherspoon has been trying to throw her star power behind “Legally Blonde 3,” in an attempt to bring that sequel to life. After two well-received, financially successful “Legally Blonde” films, it seemed as if a third feature would happen in fairly short order. However, that hasn’t been the case. Now, years later, Witherspoon is still actively trying to make it a reality, but she’s looking at Tom Cruise’s recent ‘Top Gun’ success as inspiration for taking her time and making sure it’s just right.
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
theplaylist.net
‘Mason’: Showtime Orders Comedy Pilot From Daniels & A24
Since its premiere at SXSW in March, Daniels‘ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has become A24‘s highest-grossing movie ever. The film crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office this past weekend, passing Ari Aster‘s “Hereditary” in the process. So, now the big question is: how will Daniels and A24 follow up that movie’s huge success?
theplaylist.net
‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler
Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
theplaylist.net
‘Prey’ Review: Dan Trachtenberg Crafts A Solid ‘Predator’ Thriller That’s Limited By The Franchise
Hunt or be hunted, says the new “Predator” prequel film, “Prey,” but don’t underestimate the threat level either, the movie often reminds us. It’s a movie, like the original, ultimately about survival and outwitting your would-be slayer. Handsomely crafted by director Dan Trachtenberg, the “10 Cloverfield Lane” filmmaker knows his way around a suspense thriller. Trachtenberg’s got the goods; he knows when to be slow-burning and understands the tautness, coiling, and release of tension, on top of the catharsis of full-blooded action. It’s a classic “Predator” film in many ways, subverting the paradigm slightly by featuring a new context: a Native American female warrior at its center, Naru (a persuasive Amber Midthunder, full of conviction). But as fresh as “Prey” does feel in this new warpaint on the surface, the film does feature a lot of inherent, built-in franchise limitations.
theplaylist.net
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Reunite For Martin McDonagh’s Fall Awards Drama
Some modern artists only need their names said aloud, and heads turn to attention. A successful playwright even before he broke into the world of cinema with consistent critical acclaim, Martin McDonagh is that type of head-turning talent. The Academy Award-winning writer and director, somehow, has not released a film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” his 2017 critical and commercial darling. Five years onward, and for those that have been missing the British-Irish writer’s snark and wit, a new work for the silver screen is just past the horizon. Ahead of its September 4th premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the first trailer for “The Banshees of Inisherin” is now online to offer our first substantial look at the long-awaited new film from this acclaimed filmmaker.
