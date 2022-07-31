ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Week in South Florida Podcast: July 31, 2022

Click10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doral, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Pembroke Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com

5 Floridians win $1 million to $2 million playing Mega Millions

Five people from Florida became millionaires last week after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Florida Lottery announced. Two of the lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. According to Lottery officials, the winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Click10.com

Florida girl, 6, missing since July, found safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. – State law enforcement officials found a southwest Florida girl who was missing since July on Wednesday hours after alerting the public about her disappearance. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Zainab Hassan had been last seen in the 2200 block of Fowler...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Consultant pleads not guilty in Florida ‘ghost candidate’ case

SANFORD, Fla. – A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

5 injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three females and two men injured. Officers responded to the area of 10010 SW 173rd Terrace just after 12:40 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said the officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy