ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA and Celtics legend Bill Russell, ‘most prolific winner in American sports,’ dies

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080AMq_0gzgVstN00

(NEXSTAR) – Bill Russell, one of the greatest NBA players in history, has passed away at age 88, his family announced Sunday.

Russell, called “the most prolific winner in American sports history” by his family, was an 11-time NBA champion, captain of a gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team, and the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

Born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana, Russell and his family later moved to California. He attended high school in Oakland and led the University of San Francisco to NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956. He also won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics.

Russell was drafted in the first round of the 1956 NBA draft by the St. Louis Hawks but was soon traded to the Boston Celtics. He spent 13 years in Boston – 10 as a player and three as a coach. In that time, the team won 11 championships.

He was the first Black head coach in NBA history when he became player-coach in 1966. He retired after the 1969 NBA finals but later spent four years as coach and general manager of the Seattle SuperSonics and a half-season as coach for the Sacramento Kings.

The Hall of Famer was named Most Valuable Player five times and was a 12-time All-Star. In 1980, Russell was voted the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most prolific winner and an archetype of selflessness who won with defense and rebounding while leaving the scoring to others. Often, that meant Wilt Chamberlain, the only player of the era who was a worthy rival for Russell.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ7l0_0gzgVstN00
    Bill Russell, left, of the Boston Celtics is shown as he holds his coach Red Auerbach under the shower after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 95 – 93 to win their eighth straight National Basketball Association Championship at the Boston Garden on April 28, 1966. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppR7z_0gzgVstN00
    FILE – Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE – Former NBA great Bill Russell speaks during a news conference at the NBA All-Star basketball weekend, Feb. 14, 2009, in Phoenix. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPyNz_0gzgVstN00
    FILE – Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics is shown in 1968. Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOMYv_0gzgVstN00
    FILE -Former NBA players Bill Russell, left, and Bob Lanier share a laugh during the ceremonial opening of a new reading and learning center at a community center Friday, June 6, 2008, in Boston. Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 73. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Russell’s No. 6 jersey was retired by the Celtics in 1972. He earned spots on the NBA’s 25th anniversary all-time team in 1970 and 35th-anniversary team in 1980. In 1996, he was hailed as one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players. In 2009, the MVP trophy of the NBA Finals was named in his honor.

In 2013, a statue was unveiled on Boston’s City Hall Plaza of Russell surrounded by blocks of granite with quotes on leadership and character. Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 but did not attend the ceremony, saying he should not have been the first African American elected. (Chuck Cooper, the NBA’s first Black player, was his choice.)

In 2019, Russell accepted his Hall of Fame ring in a private gathering. “I felt others before me should have had that honor,” he tweeted. “Good to see progress.”

“But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life,” Russell’s family said in a statement. “From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to [unmasking] too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness, and thoughtful change.”

Russell was at the March on Washington in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, and he backed Muhammad Ali when the boxer was pilloried for refusing induction into the military draft.

In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom.

“Bill Russell, the man, is someone who stood up for the rights and dignity of all men,” Obama said at the ceremony. “When a restaurant refused to serve the Black Celtics, he refused to play in the scheduled game. He endured insults and vandalism, but he kept on focusing on making the teammates who he loved better players and made possible the success of so many who would follow.”

Tony Dow, of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ passes away at 77 after premature reports of his death, son confirms

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Sunday that Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps,” Silver said. “Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

Russell “passed away peacefully” with his wife, Jeannine, by his side on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

His family said that arrangements for Russell’s memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Teens accused of Mackinaw murder face additional counts

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot in Mackinaw are facing additional charges. On July 21, amended bills of indictment were filed for 17-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney. Maloney and Street have now been charged with two new counts of first-degree murder for the shootings of Rebecca and […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies

Vin Scully, who for more than 60 years was the voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, died Tuesday. The Dodgers announced Scully’s death on social media, calling the incomparable legend of the broadcast booth, “the heartbeat of the Dodgers.” “He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their […]
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WMBD/WYZZ

Booth Basketball Academy Back After Three-Year Hiatus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — David Booth missed it. “I really missed the camaraderie, hanging with my family, and also seeing the kids in the city,” Booth said. “They love it and we love it too. Brothers David and Derrick Booth are hosting their first Booth Basketball Academy camp in three years. The past two summers, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Juniors Chasing Leaders at AJGA Tournament in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There are three-way ties for the lead after the first round of the Renewal by Anderson Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Tuesday. Winnetka’s John Creamean, Clarendon Hills’ Jack Inabit and Trip Sanfelippo of Wildwood, Missouri fired 3-under-69’s and share the lead of the American Junior Golf Association event. Three local players: Peoria’s Weston Walker, Pekin’s Carter Stevenson and Roanoke’s DJ Normal each shot 73 in the opening round.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Eddie Clark Ready to Make Mom Proud in College

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eddie Clark is about to be the first in his family to do something. Go to college. “It’s a wonderful feeling,” said the Peoria High School grad. “(College) is not meant to be done from where I’m from. It’s a wonderful feeling. I’ve got to stay humble.” After playing in last […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Washington Star Presents Camp Check to KB Strong Foundation

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alec Peters knows he is having a successful summer basketball camp. He knows by the size of the check he donates to the KB Strong Foundation. Peters, a former Washington star and current European professional basketball player, presented a check for $4,500 from his camp to help in the fight against […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Player Creston Coleman Putting Together Manual Hoops Documentary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Manual basketball player Creston Coleman says he’s reminded of his high school basketball playing days nearly every day. “When you meet somebody outside of Peoria, outside of the state of Illinois and you tell them you’re from Peoria. The first response you get is Manual,” Coleman said. And that’s one […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Nancy Reagan Forever Stamp unveiled at Eureka College

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – The United States Postal Service is honoring former First Lady Nancy Reagan with a new stamp featuring her likeness. Eureka College held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil the newly released Nancy Reagan Forever Stamp. Former President Ronald Reagan graduated from Eureka College. The stamp was released this week to mark […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Production on Lorene Ramsey Documentary Underway This Week

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s been in that gym at Illinois Central College thousands of times. But this is the first time former coach Lorene Ramsey walked into the gym bearing her name to be interviewed for a documentary. The Hall of Fame coach Ramsey is the subject of a documentary focusing on her […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#U S Olympic#North American#The St Louis Hawks#The Boston Celtics#The Seattle Supersonics#The Sacramento Kings#The Hall Of Famer
WMBD/WYZZ

Clean-up begins following Red, White, & Boom fireworks display

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Red, White, and Boom firework display along the Illinois River may be over, but for clean-up crews, their work was only beginning on Tuesday. A firework display years in the making, Monday, thousands lined the East Peoria and Peoria Riverfronts for the return of Red, White, and Boom. “I […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Verhagen makes another rehab appearance, Chiefs comeback falls short

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pitcher Drew Verhagen made another rehab relief appearance Sunday afternoon with the Peoria Chiefs while their comeback fell just short in the 9th. Verhagen came in the top of the 6th while the Beloit Sky Carp led 3-0. Verhagen allowed a double and a hit by pitch aboard before firing two […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Normal West Grad the First Full-Scholarship Esport Athlete at Heartland

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jonathan Edmonson thought he would go to college with the help of a a football or basketball scholarship. The two-sport star at Normal West was weighing his college sports recruiting options when he was asked to join the Wildcats E-Sports team in January. The team needed someone who could play NBA […]
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Ready to Play Against Nation’s Top Junior Golfers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some of the country’s top junior players will be in central Illinois for this week’s American Junior Golf Association tournament starting Tuesday at Pekin Country Club. In fact, 78 players from around the world will play in the 54-hole Renewal by Anderson Junior Open hosted by Pekin PGA Tour player D.A. […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

OSF provides back-to-school physicals at Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria’s Friendship House and OSF are partnering to make sure students have a healthy start to the school year. Wednesday, for three hours, OSF hosted back-to-school physicals and dental exams at Peoria Friendship House. For no charge, students could have their vitals, height, and weight checked, among other services. “If we […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Verhagen makes brief rehab start in Chiefs 4-0 win

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Drew Verhagen made a brief, one-inning start for the Peoria Chiefs in a rehab appearance Friday night. Verhagen allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out double to start the game against the Beloit Sky Carp. He bounced back by recording a strikeout and a groundout to get […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

PNC Bank enters agreement to power operations with renewable energy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — PNC Bank is taking another step towards a clean energy future. Friday, PNC announced a long-term renewable supply agreement with clean energy company Constellation to power nearly 50 percent of its legacy operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, District of Columbia, and parts of Illinois with renewable electricity. PNC […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
914
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy