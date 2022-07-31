VIDEO: Breaking down wide receivers heading into fall camp

247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Josina Anderson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the NFL being set to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension.
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Bruce Pearl and Auburn jump started their 2023 recruiting class on Monday night when four-star point guard Aden Holloway confirmed that he has committed to the Tigers. A native of North Carolina, the six-footer who will play his senior season at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep is ranked No. 38 nationally by 247Sports and explained his pick.
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
Players receive a five-star rating for a reason. They're extremely talented, with an upside that indicates they could do things only a very few athletes around the country can do. When they don't reach that potential, there's often a reason. But, in many cases, there's also still time to get there. That's the case with West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels, as the boys over on The Block discussed this week. Check it out in the video above.
ASU fullback Case Hatch discusses the keys to fostering the next patch of talent for The Sun Devils.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive end Mitchell Agude and linebacker Caleb Johnson discuss transferring from UCLA to Miami. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
On the Illini Inquirer Podcast, Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses what his top-10 recruiting class has brought to his program.
