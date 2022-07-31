Iraqi Cleric Urges Others To Join Protest As Parliament Sit-in Digs In

www.ibtimes.com
International Business Times
Iran Nuclear Talks Resume With Both Sides Playing Down Prospects
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Vienna with a meeting between Iran's chief nuclear negotiator and the EU's Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state media reported on Thursday. Both Tehran and Washington have played down the prospect of a...
Sudan's military leaders launch 'manhunt' for suspected sources after CNN gold investigation sparks protests
Sudan's military authorities have launched a "manhunt" for people suspected of providing information to CNN for an investigation that exposed Russia's plundering of gold in the African nation, according to multiple former and current officials.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
US Kills Al-Qaeda Chief In Kabul Drone Strike
A United States drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in the Afghan capital, President Joe Biden said Monday, adding "justice had been delivered" to the families of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for...
Chinese Warplanes Take To Skies, US Warships On Move Before Expected Pelosi Visit To Taiwan
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a...
Russia Accuses U.S. Of Direct Ukraine War Role, Grain Ship On Track
Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence,. about the...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says First Grain Ship 'Nothing', Economy In Coma
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. His downbeat comments, via video to students in Australia on Wednesday, came as...
Taliban Say Investigating U.S. Claim Of Killing Al Qaeda Leader
The Taliban are investigating a U.S. "claim" that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group's leadership were not aware of his presence there. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a...
Pelosi visits Japan after Taiwan trip sparked outsized military drills by Beijing
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet Japanese officials in Tokyo on Friday, following a visit to Taiwan that Beijing answered with unprecedented military drills and missile launches including five that landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.
New Colombia Government To Propose Incentives To Crime Gang Members Who Disarm
Incoming Colombian President Gustavo Petro will propose the Clan del Golfo crime gang disarm and inform the government about its drug trafficking in exchange for unspecified incentives, his foreign minister said on Wednesday. Petro, a 62-year-old economist who will take office on Sunday, originally said the Clan del Golfo would...
Taiwan Says It Fired Flares To Drive Away Suspected Drones Near Kinmen
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that unidentified aircraft, probably drones, had flown on Wednesday night above the area of its Kinmen islands and that it had fired flares to drive them away. Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a...
US jury to decide if Twitter worker spied for Saudi royals
Jurors in a San Francisco court on Thursday began mulling the fate of a former Twitter worker accused of taking bribes from Saudi Arabia to help unmask its critics on the platform. Chuang conceded that Abouammo did violate Twitter employee rules by not telling the San Francisco-based company that he had received $100,000 in cash and a watch valued at more than $40,000 from someone close to the Saudi crown prince.
Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
Chinese Vessels, Aircraft Make Multiple Incursions Over Median Line - Taiwanese Source
China's military made multiple brief incursions of the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait starting on Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters. During that time, about 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the median line before they were "driven away"...
Pelosi Hails Taiwan's Free Society As China Holds Military Drills, Vents Anger
China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" in a speech to the parliament in Taipei on Wednesday. Beijing demonstrated its anger with Pelosi's presence on...
Oil Prices Tumble On Demand Worries As Global Stocks Mostly Rise
Oil prices tumbled on demand worries Wednesday while global equities mostly rose as US-China tensions receded somewhat after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. The drop in oil prices came despite a move by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to undertake just a small increase in production.
NATO Members Working With Defence Companies To Boost Weapons Supplies To Ukraine -Stoltenberg
NATO members are working closely with defence companies to ensure Ukraine gets more supplies of weapons and equipment to be prepared for the long haul in its war with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "We are providing a lot of support but we need to do even...
