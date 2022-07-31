ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-9-5, Fireball: 1

(six, nine, five; Fireball: one)

