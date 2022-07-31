Henrik Stenson shares lead in LIV debut

www.yardbarker.com
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
Henrik Stenson takes shot at Ryder Cup team after LIV win
Henrik Stenson took a shot at the European Ryder Cup team after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster, N.J. on Sunday. Stenson was playing in his first career LIV event after announcing he was joining the upstart league. Stenson shot 11-under par over the 54-hole event to win by two strokes. Afterwards, he took a jab at the Ryder Cup team.
2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: First- and second-round pairings
Welcome to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, or as some on the PGA Tour like to call it, the “Last Chance Saloon.”. An eventful regular season with plenty of on-course drama (and even more off the course) comes to a close in Greensboro, N.C., as several players hovering around the No. 125 spot on the FedEx Cup Eligibility Points List hope to secure a place in the playoffs and, for some, a PGA Tour card for another season.
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
