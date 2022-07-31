ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Henrik Stenson shares lead in LIV debut

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
GOLF
NBC Sports

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Henrik Stenson
Yardbarker

Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
GOLF
UPI News

Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions

MIAMI, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, attempting to overturn suspensions and seeking allowance to participate in PGA Tour events, case filings show. The golfers filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Saudi#Trump National Bedminster#Nos#Dustin
Golf Digest

2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: First- and second-round pairings

Welcome to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, or as some on the PGA Tour like to call it, the “Last Chance Saloon.”. An eventful regular season with plenty of on-course drama (and even more off the course) comes to a close in Greensboro, N.C., as several players hovering around the No. 125 spot on the FedEx Cup Eligibility Points List hope to secure a place in the playoffs and, for some, a PGA Tour card for another season.
GREENSBORO, NC
Golf Digest

Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy