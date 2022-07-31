Henrik Stenson shares lead in LIV debut

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO