ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Rumors: Frankie Montas Market 'Focused on' Yankees, Cardinals, Blue Jays

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94

Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
NFL
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
Frankie Montas
Bleacher Report

Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'

Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Oakland Athletics#Mlb Network#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Cincinnati Reds#Fip#Fangraphs#The New York Post#Castillo#The Bronx Bombers#The Blue Jays#The Philadelphia Phillies
Bleacher Report

Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury

Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays Linked as Trade Is 'More Likely'

A trade of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard by the Los Angeles Angels has reportedly become "more likely" ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the 2016 All-Star, who's posted a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts for L.A. this season.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy