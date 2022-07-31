Lorain police involved shooting leaves man dead

www.morningjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Related
29-year-old man shot, killed in Akron; police seeking information
Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old man injured.
cleveland19.com
‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident. The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots. According to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Multiple victims injured after shots fired in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Division of Police responded to a 911 call for assistance at 398 South Diamond Street, Wednesday evening around 8:00 PM, about shots fired and multiple gunshot victims. Once in the area, officers located one victim inside a gray Hyundai sedan suffering from multiple bullet wounds and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and was left in the care of hospital staff. No further information on her condition is available at this time.
Lyndhurst police find vehicle sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting
The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for three men following the recovery of a vehicle detectives were looking for in connection with the fatal Mother's Day shooting of Dailyn B. Ferguson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
At least 3 injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Ohio — At least three people are injured after being shot in Mansfield Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Diamond Street around 8 p.m., according to the Mansfield Division of Police. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a gray Hyundai sedan...
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle-Telegram
Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting
LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
Police K-9 recovers from stabbing in Lorain
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Avenue.
Morning Journal
Woman says man shot by Lorain police was on violent spree before his killing
The man who was killed by Lorain police July 30 when they tried to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been on a violent crime spree before his death, according to an interview with the mother of the girlfriend police say he stabbed that triggered the warrant for his arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC
Tree crashes into garage in Willoughby Hills
3News learned that a tree crashed into a house overnight in WIlloughby Hills. No one was injured.
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen on Woodbridge Avenue. Anyone...
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of breaking into man’s house, pepper spraying him
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Comments / 0