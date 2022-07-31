Lorain police involved shooting leaves man dead

SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO