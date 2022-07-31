ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain police involved shooting leaves man dead

By Spencer Mahon
Morning Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Multiple victims injured after shots fired in Mansfield

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Division of Police responded to a 911 call for assistance at 398 South Diamond Street, Wednesday evening around 8:00 PM, about shots fired and multiple gunshot victims. Once in the area, officers located one victim inside a gray Hyundai sedan suffering from multiple bullet wounds and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and was left in the care of hospital staff. No further information on her condition is available at this time.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
10TV

At least 3 injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio — At least three people are injured after being shot in Mansfield Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Diamond Street around 8 p.m., according to the Mansfield Division of Police. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a gray Hyundai sedan...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lorain Police#The Morning Journal
Chronicle-Telegram

Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting

LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen on Woodbridge Avenue. Anyone...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of breaking into man’s house, pepper spraying him

SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy