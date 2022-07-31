ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail

By News 9
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning.

At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts.

Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 2:42 a.m., according to the OCDC.

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit is investigating what led up to his death, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will look into the cause of death.

This is the ninth reported death in the jail since February 26, 2022.

This is a developing story.

Amy Dawn Sanders
3d ago

hmm. it took them 5 hrs to get him to the hospital to pronounce him dead. guess they needed to make sure he was. seems to be a pattern with this specific nail and people dying that they signed up to take care of. I guess this is how they do it. don't Break the law and we won't kill you. new slogan for Oklahoma county

justa girl
2d ago

they say the 9th since Feb 26, but it's the 12th since the year began. cool way to keep the numbers single digit, okc.🙄

