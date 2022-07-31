Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail

The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning.

At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts.

Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 2:42 a.m., according to the OCDC.

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit is investigating what led up to his death, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will look into the cause of death.

This is the ninth reported death in the jail since February 26, 2022.

This is a developing story.