Ashley Williams decommits from Huskers

Ashley Williams, 4-star Edge prospect and former Nebraska pledge, reveals new commitment
Ashley Williams is a 4-star Edge prospect and was 1 of 3 4-star players committed to Nebraska for the class of 2023. Committed by Mickey Joseph and Bryan Applewhite, Williams originally committed to the Huskers on July 10. Unfortunately, Williams reopened his commitment 21 days later after visiting an SEC...
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Husker Dan: Third-Quarter Preview of the 2022 Nebraska Schedule
Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
Omaha woman wins $1 million playing Powerball
LINCOLN, Neb.-Wendy Donahue of Omaha won $1 million playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Donahue purchased her ticket at Baker’s #321 at 505 N 155th Plaza in Omaha. The ticket contained a winning play for the July 25 drawing which matched all five white ball numbers (25, 37, 38, 39, 65).
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
KETV.com
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
klin.com
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
