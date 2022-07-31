Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

www.wfmj.com
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
wisr680.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
wisr680.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Police say passengers knew chase suspect but lied
he driver of a car who police say was involved in a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour before it was called off was arrested and his two passengers were also charged.
WFMJ.com
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
erienewsnow.com
Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman
A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
WFMJ.com
Truck rolls onto roof, takes out pole in Hubbard
Crews are on scene investigating a rollover crash on Route 62 in Hubbard on Hubbard Road and Seifert-Lewis Road. The one-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. The truck went off the road, flipped and sheared off a telephone pole, coming to a rest in front of an apartment building. Only...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
WFMJ.com
Car runs down digital speed sign in Canfield
A Canfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after police say the car he was driving ran over an electronic speed monitoring sign in a residential neighborhood. Police say they found 21-year-old McCoy Watkins in the driver’s seat of a heavily damaged Ford Fusion on Brookpark Drive this past Sunday, not far from what was left of the sign that digitally displays the speed of passing cars.
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
WFMJ.com
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage
One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
WFMJ.com
Sharon firefighters rescue pooch who plunged into the Shenango River
People in the City of Sharon have another reason to be proud of their firefighters. Members of the Sharon Fire Department Wednesday night rescued a dog named Dexter who fell into the Shenango River near the Silver Street Bridge. The rescuers say Dexter was a little scared and kept swimming...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
Man struck, killed while changing tire along Interstate 80
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was struck and killed along I-80 in Mercer County on Sunday morning.State Troopers say Daniel Lee Leinen was changing his driver's side rear tire along the shoulder near the Grove City exit when he was struck by a vehicle.Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene.Right now, there's no word on any charges.
