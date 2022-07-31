Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

A Canfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after police say the car he was driving ran over an electronic speed monitoring sign in a residential neighborhood. Police say they found 21-year-old McCoy Watkins in the driver’s seat of a heavily damaged Ford Fusion on Brookpark Drive this past Sunday, not far from what was left of the sign that digitally displays the speed of passing cars.

