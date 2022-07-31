www.lutherregister.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
kosu.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
KXII.com
Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
Houston Chronicle
An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.
THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he'd pledged to create...
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
KOCO
State auditor focuses on how Oklahoma County handled federal COVID-19 relief money
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The state’s auditor put Oklahoma County in the spotlight for the way they handled federal COVID-19 relief money. One thing to note is this isn’t mismanaged funds. When the federal government gives money, there are certain procedures in place to monitor that money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
pryorinfopub.com
Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Oklahoma football: Six players pivotal to Sooners’ success in 2022
Football is a team sport, but we all know that all positions aren’t created equal. Some players and positions are more important than others. That’s just the way it is. Oklahoma football has always been resplendent with individual stars who command the headlines, but the Sooners’ historical success has been more about the sum of the parts being greater than the whole.
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Docs: Alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1