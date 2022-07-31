ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
kosu.org

Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma

This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
NOBLE, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
Politics
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Six players pivotal to Sooners’ success in 2022

Football is a team sport, but we all know that all positions aren’t created equal. Some players and positions are more important than others. That’s just the way it is. Oklahoma football has always been resplendent with individual stars who command the headlines, but the Sooners’ historical success has been more about the sum of the parts being greater than the whole.
NORMAN, OK

