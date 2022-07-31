MyMichigan Health Gift Shop Volunteers Fulfill Pledge of Support

www.kisswtlz.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
Women of Colors to Reveal Findings on Racial Behavioral Health Study
In August 2021, Women of Colors received a $200,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to investigate the racial disparities in behavioral health follow-up care in Saginaw County. Women of Colors has partnered with several community organizations to conduct research in Saginaw County through surveys, one-on-one interviews and listening...
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
Back to School: Hemlock Public Schools
Barb Smith from the Barb Smith Suicide Network Resource and Response Network talks about the upcoming Walk For Hope. In this edition of Education Matters, we're talking about why students should consider early middle college over a traditional high school experience. Food Plot for Fall Hunting. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022...
Under the Radar Michigan Coming to the Temple Theatre
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting an early premier of an episode of “Under the Radar Michigan” at the Temple Theatre in on Thursday, August 25. “Under the Radar Michigan” visits attractions all over the state and airs on public television stations. The...
Craftsman-style bungalow near rail trail, downtown and arts center hits the Midland market
MIDLAND, MI — A century-old craftsman-style bungalow with river frontage and quick access to the rail trail, shopping and dining is on the market in Midland. The home, located at 605 W. Main St., is listed for $360,000. MLive’s House of the Week offers outdoor living and indoor comforts. Houses across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Sneak Peek At The New GB’s Pub & Grub
It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Your soon-to-be favorite spot, GB's Pub & Grub will be opening soon. Owners Michael Carl Beagle and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past...
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County
In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
STARS to Reintroduce Fares in September
After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, Saginaw’s STARS bus service will be returning to fares starting on September 1 at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free including for Primary Election day. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75...
Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
Bay City Public Schools voting on updates to student code of conduct
BAY CITY, MI—With a brief agenda, the Bay City school board will be gathering for this week’s meeting on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss a handful of agenda items. At that July 11 meeting, a good portion of the gathering was focused on protesters asking the board to do something about alleged racist remarks made by Trustee Thomas Baird.
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
How Much Do You Know About These Eight Local Ice Cream Shops?
MMMMMMM, Ice Cream. It's the delicious treat that brings families together, enjoyed by young and old alike. But how well do you know your ice cream?. Or I should ask, "How well do you know your local ice cream shops?" I Spy My Favorite Ice Cream Shop. Pictured below are...
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms
Here are the top stories we're following tonight. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with President Joe Biden and several other leaders, celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Afternoon, August 2nd. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today, August 2nd.
