MATCHDAY: Frankfurt, Union Berlin face tricky cup games

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has agreed to a 3 1/2-year contract with the LA Galaxy. Both teams announced the free transfer Thursday for the 22-year-old Puig, a highly touted Spanish prospect who never solidified his place at the famed Catalan club. Puig came up through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in 2018 amid comparisons to Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, but he has just two goals and three assists in 57 appearances for the club, including 15 starts. Puig appeared in 18 games for Barcelona last season, and manager Xavi Hernandez left Puig home from the club’s recent U.S. tour, signaling that the speedy, undersized central midfielder wasn’t in his plans for the upcoming year.

