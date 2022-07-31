Police Raid At Heritage Minerals Site In Manchester Results in Dozens Of Tickets, Fines

thelakewoodscoop.com
Jus Lyn
3d ago
Every single person there should be arrested and charged with ALL costs of enforcement ..." stuck" vehicle to pay ALL removal and other costs or seize vehicle!
Reply(7)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Related
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
Police: Robber Threatened To Set Victim On Fire
MANCHESTER – A Township woman has been charged with several offenses after threatening to set someone on fire and stealing their goods and cash, police said. Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: POLICE ISSUE OVER A HUNDRED SUMMONS’ FOR TRESPASSING
The following is a press release issued by the Manchester Police Department. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine
LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
Man doused with gasoline, robbed after being lured to sell clothes and sneakers, cops say
An 18-year-old man who thought he was meeting up with a woman outside a store in Ocean County to sell sneakers and clothing last week instead got doused with gasoline and robbed, authorities said. The man later told police a woman contacted him on Snapchat saying she wanted to purchase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County Leaves 1 Person Dead
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County has left one person dead on Thursday morning. Mercer County officials say the person ran off the road and hit trees on the westbound side of the highway. The person’s identity is not known at this time. The right shoulder on US Route 130 is currently closed, and NJ Dot is asking drivers to proceed with caution. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
Comments / 10