Look: Rare Video Of Michael Jordan's Brother Going Viral

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Monday night.
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Monday. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets over his career.
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School
He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.
The adidas THE KOBE aka Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” Is Arriving Soon
Officially renamed the Crazy 1 as of the year 2013, this classic Kobe Bryant signature sneaker is among the more polarizing basketball shoes off all-time. Both lauded and derided for its lack of convention, the Crazy 1 — designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen — was inspired by the Audi TT car, astutely representing a new millennium of design with aerodynamic molded edges. It was truly unlike anything else on the market, and the reception mirrored the public’s acceptance of Kobe, a cocky star whose comparisons to Michael Jordan rubbed many the wrong way.
