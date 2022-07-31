ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 5 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on July 21, 2022 for Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

