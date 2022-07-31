ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on July 30, 2022 for Kristopher Henry of Dover, DE. Henry has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

