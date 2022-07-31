Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on July 30, 2022 for Kristopher Henry of Dover, DE. Henry has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 073122 1347

-End-

