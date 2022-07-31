Wide receiver target Isaiah Mozee talks interest in Oregon after SNL camp

247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Iowa Football: Five potential breakout candidates during fall camp
Iowa football kicks off fall camp this week as the Hawkeyes will look toward putting together a successful 2022 campaign. Iowa had a strong 2021 season as the Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, which was good enough to put them in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
Everything Justin Flowe said at Oregon's Media Day
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe took the stage on Oregon's Media Day and answered questions regarding health, expectations, and what lies ahead. Here is a complete transcript from Flowe's media day session. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
JT Daniels is a five-star that can live up to his billing
Players receive a five-star rating for a reason. They're extremely talented, with an upside that indicates they could do things only a very few athletes around the country can do. When they don't reach that potential, there's often a reason. But, in many cases, there's also still time to get there. That's the case with West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels, as the boys over on The Block discussed this week. Check it out in the video above.
Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio
PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
ASU fullback Case Hatch on helping the newcomers along
ASU fullback Case Hatch discusses the keys to fostering the next patch of talent for The Sun Devils.
247Sports projects Iowa to be among best defenses in the country
The Hawkeyes recorded 25 interceptions during the 2021 season, but this year's defense might be even better than last year. Despite losing three starters in the secondary, Iowa returns all three linebackers and most of the pieces of a good defensive line. This week, 247Sports projected the top 10 defenses....
VIDEO: UCLA transfers DE Mitchell Agude and LB Caleb Johnson ready for fall practices
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive end Mitchell Agude and linebacker Caleb Johnson discuss transferring from UCLA to Miami. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football.
Five Alabama position battles to watch during preseason camp
Alabama will be back on the field this afternoon for its first of 20 preseason practices. Before the Crimson Tide begins fall camp, we break down some of the team’s top position battles. Offensive tackle. Starting off on the offensive line, Alabama has to replace both offensive tackle starters...
Fresno State Fall Camp Day 2: VIP Report
Get the inside scoop on Fresno State's second practice of Fall Camp - including practice highlights, first impressions of the newcomers on defense, movement on offense and one-on-one interviews with players and coaches.
