Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s second primary election for 2022 wrapped up Tuesday night. Both Democratic and Republican strategists said the election went how they expected it would for the most part, but the unofficial turnout was just under 8% for this second primary, even lower than some thought it would be. “I thought it […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races.
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
The polls have closed after the second Primary Election of the year in Ohio.
Loychik victorious in Republican primary for 65th District seat
Mike Loychik came out victorious in Tuesday's primary election against challenger Randy Law. Loychik had more than 4,600 votes compared to Law's 1,900. Overall, Loychik grabbed more than 70 percent of the vote. The new 65th District includes Trumbull and Ashtabula counties. A Democrat did not file for the race,...
Governor DeWine names new OSP Superintendent
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced on Wednesday the appointment of a new superintendent for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). Lieutenant Colonel, Charles Jones will be promoted to the rank of Colonel and will replace OSP's outgoing Superintendent, Colonel Richard Fambro effective August 12, 2022. "The appointment of Lieutenant...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election. Polls just opened at 6:30 a.m. and they won’t close until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. Ohio is having this second primary due...
Cuyahoga County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
AP: Mike Loychik wins Ohio’s 65th District primary
The Associated Press has declared Mike Loychik the winner in the Ohio House 65th District primary race.
Ohio Republican Party official challenges conspiracy theorist’s secretary of state candidacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. A written complaint from Justin Bis, the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director,...
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
Peterson wins Democratic nomination for 64th House District, will face Santucci in November
Vince Peterson II defeated Bria Bennett in the battle for the Democratic nomination for Ohio's 64th House District. Peterson collected 4,007 votes compared to Bennett's 1,819. Peterson will go up against Republican Nick Santucci in the November election to decide the winner of the seat. The 64th District includes Girard,...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Years Ago | August 4th
Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
After months and months of state officials trying to come up with a new redistricting map for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate, voters casted their ballot for their favorite candidates who will go head-to-head in November. As we focus our attention on the Ohio House races, let’s take a...
Morning Rundown
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election. If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate. Third-party candidates...
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS – Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio – again. Voters may experience a feeling of déjà vu when they cast ballots in “Primary 2.0.”. Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting, state legislative races were not included on the ballot in May, so a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2nd.
