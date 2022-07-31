ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
WFMJ.com

Loychik victorious in Republican primary for 65th District seat

Mike Loychik came out victorious in Tuesday's primary election against challenger Randy Law. Loychik had more than 4,600 votes compared to Law's 1,900. Overall, Loychik grabbed more than 70 percent of the vote. The new 65th District includes Trumbull and Ashtabula counties. A Democrat did not file for the race,...
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine names new OSP Superintendent

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced on Wednesday the appointment of a new superintendent for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). Lieutenant Colonel, Charles Jones will be promoted to the rank of Colonel and will replace OSP's outgoing Superintendent, Colonel Richard Fambro effective August 12, 2022. "The appointment of Lieutenant...
Fox 19

Ohio voters cast ballots in speical primary Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election. Polls just opened at 6:30 a.m. and they won’t close until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. Ohio is having this second primary due...
hometownstations.com

Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election

(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 4th

Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election. If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate. Third-party candidates...
hometownstations.com

Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election

(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
Ohio Capital Journal

Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law

Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sunny95.com

Ohio voters completing primary process

COLUMBUS – Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio – again. Voters may experience a feeling of déjà vu when they cast ballots in “Primary 2.0.”. Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting, state legislative races were not included on the ballot in May, so a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2nd.
