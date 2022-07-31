ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

By Yanyan Li
 3 days ago
Comments / 0

swimswam.com

Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time

With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96

Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018. 21-year-old McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games

Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs

As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games#Great Britain#Swimming#Commonwealth#Aussies
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Junior Nationals Day 2: Finals Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Night two of US Junior Nationals kicks off at 5 PM Pacific time this evening. On the schedule this evening is finals swims in the 100 free, 400 IM and all heats of the 800 free relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back

It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition

In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. For the second time in two days, Kylie Masse has set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 50 backstroke. This time, she did it on her way to gold in the event, touching the wall in 27.31 to win .16 seconds ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Top 5 Storylines of 2022 U.S. Nationals: Women’s Edition

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) US Nationals concluded on Saturday and they did not disappoint. Here we at SwimSwam have gathered our thoughts and put together a few of the best storylines of the meet on the women’s side. Please note: These are not all of the highlights and storylines of the meet but instead represent some of the top storylines and are in no particular order.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances

The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32

15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
SWIMMING & SURFING

