Bobby Joe Reynolds
Bobby Joe Reynolds, 48, of Ocala, Florida passed away, unexpectantly, on July 25, 2022 at Tampa General Hospital, after a one year battle with liver disease. He was born to parents Robert L.P. and Deborah A. Reynolds, on February 12, 1974, in Heidelberg, Germany. His biological mother was only in his life for a short time.
Frances Jeanetta Ramage
Frances Jeanetta Ramage, 69, of Belleview, Florida, passed away at her home surrounded by family on July 16, 2022. She was born January 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Robert Dove and Nelva Juanita (Hicks) Avery. Frances was a native of Bradshaw, West Virginia before moving to Central Florida at a young age. On April 22nd 1988, she married her loving husband Robert and together the two shared 34 years of love and happiness. Frances was a free and loving spirit who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Jennifer Munn Miller
Jennifer Munn Miller, age 50, of Ocala, FL. Loving wife, mother and Gigi was called home to the Lord on July 28, 2022. Jennifer was born on April 19, 1972 in Ocala, FL to Oliver Leroy Munn and Carlene Beck Munn. She graduated from Vanguard High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Florida State University then a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Regents College. She worked as a pediatric nurse at Ocala Pediatrics as well as pharmaceutical sales representative for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She had the most beautiful smile and brought light to the lives of everyone she knew. She was gracious, strong, and courageous in everything she did. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends, and she will be missed by all who loved her.
Daniel Dennis Stout
Daniel Dennis Stout, 69, of Ocala, passed away July 22, 2022. He was born February 28, 1953 in Ripley, NY. He moved here in 2015 from Castle Rock, CO. He was the owner and operator of Dan Stout Flooring in Denver, Colorado for over thirty years. He enjoyed home renovation projects of all kinds. He was a member of Denver 1st Church of The Nazarene. He was an avid scuba diver and wildlife lover and also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dr. Michael D. Powell
Dr. Michael D. Powell, 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at West Marion Community Hospital on July 26, 2022. He was born June 5, 1953, the son of the late Donna Washington and Joe Powell. Michael grew up in Toledo Ohio, graduated St. Francis de Sales High School, and attended Ohio Northern University after graduation. Michael completed his education at Howard University Medical School and practiced medicine as a pediatrician in Akron Ohio for 35 years. (The children called him Doc Bear). Dr. Michael Powell retired in 2013 he spent his winters at his Dunnellon Florida home before permanently moving to Dunnellon Florida from Akron, Ohio in 2017.
Andrew Zych
Andrew Zych, 80 of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, and he is now dancing with the angels. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Myrtis Zych, three children: Greg Zych, Tracy Zych and Ashley Zych Saylor and his son in law Kevin Saylor and two grandsons who he absolutely adored.
Edward Hartz Mims
Mr. Edward Hartz Mims age 98, gained his wings on July 29, 2022 with family members present. Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is Survived by his wife of 29 years Sandi Mims , and daughter Diane and son Randy. He is preceded in death by a son Russell. He also leaves grandchildren; Patricia, Shannon, Lance, Julia, and Will; great -grand children Jana and Jackson.
Barbara Ellen Blankenship
Barbara Ellen Blankenship, 74, passed away peacefully at Kindred Hospital surrounded by her family on July 28, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born September 21, 1947 to James M. Nasworth and Myrtle P. Malory in Ocala, FL. She is preceded by her parents and sister, Gail Broaderick. She is...
Doris Irene Maita
Doris Irene Maita, 67, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022 at her residence in Dunnellon. She was born on January 27, 1955 in Dade City, FL and was the daughter to the late Wayward and Clara (Crowley) Rhodes. Doris moved to Dunnellon over forty years ago from Yankeetown. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the beach and sun tanning, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
Lynn A. Martin
Lynn A. Martin, 82, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940 in Pedro, FL to David and Daisy (nee Kaine) Martin. Lynn was born and raised on an agricultural farm in Pedro, FL. He has shared stories of plowing behind a mule and horse and all the hard work and responsibilities he was given at a young age. It was certainly as a result of his time in the agricultural business that led to Lynn’s decision to become a Forest Ranger for over 30 years in the state of Florida.
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free gardening class on composting
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will focus on the basics of composting. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
More Ocala residents share their thoughts on local grocery store options
Several more residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery store needs. “Don’t complain about Publix. I was here when Ocala got her first Publix, and it was the best market we had ever seen. They do a wonderful job, the people are nice, they treat their employees good, and most stay for years. You get to know people and trust them. I personally love Publix. Winn-Dixie started out good, slumped, and is now trying to recover. I’ve lived in big cities all over the U.S. and they do have very nice and expensive grocery stores, but Ocala is doing a great job for the size town we are. We are not a big city, so stop your complaining,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
Heat Lightning Over Marion Landing In Ocala
Heat lightning from a distant thunderstorm lights up the night sky in this photograph taken from Marion Landing in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Sister Hazel returning to Reilly Arts Center in November
Sister Hazel, a Billboard chart-topping band that blends folk, classic, and southern rock, is returning to the Reilly Arts Center in November. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at the Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala. In their...
Ocala man charged with pawning stolen weed eater
A 19-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a victim’s weed eater and pawning it at a local store. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the incident location on NW 76th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the male victim who stated that his orange 28CC Husqvarna weed eater had been stolen, and he added that his first initial and last name were written on the engine’s cover.
MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
Resident says Marion County needs better grocery stores, more entertainment options
I’ve been a longtime resident of Belleview, and that person isn’t speaking for everyone. Belleview is growing and my family of eight could use something closer. We shop a lot during the week and can save on gas. It would also bring the values of our home up.
City of Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings later this month that will discuss the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. Two meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Man jailed after being accused of breaking into several homes in Fairfield Village neighborhood
A 34-year-old Bushnell man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into several homes in the Fairfield Village neighborhood in Ocala. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 5900 block of SW 57th Street in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A man, later identified as Jeremy Frank Lockwitch, had allegedly entered the residence.
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
