ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals: No timetable for return of Joe Burrow (appendectomy)

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMFeV_0gzgLFh800

There remains no timetable for the return of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he continues to recover from an appendectomy earlier this week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't seem overly concerned on Saturday about when Burrow would rejoin the team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs

The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Jets X-Factor

An offensive coordinator’s game plan vs. the 2022 NY Jets defense

The NY Jets defense has some clear holes that opponents will attempt to take advantage of. Jets X-Factor has talked nonstop about this New York Jets roster: its strengths and weaknesses, 53-man roster projections, remaining areas of need, and divisional and league comparisons. Now, let’s take it a step further:...
NFL
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
423
Followers
653
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy