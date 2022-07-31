ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals: No timetable for return of Joe Burrow (appendectomy)

By Field Level Media
There remains no timetable for the return of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he continues to recover from an appendectomy earlier this week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't seem overly concerned on Saturday about when Burrow would rejoin the team.

"I don't have any timetable," Taylor told reporters after practice. "We're trying to give him some privacy and I'm sure he'll be back in when he's ready."

Burrow, 25, reported to training camp on July 23 and took part in two days of on-field work. But he dealt with cramping during the workouts and on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the 25-year-old would undergo an appendectomy.

Cincinnati figures to proceed cautiously with Burrow once the third-year pro returns to camp. The preseason opener is Aug. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals but the real target is having Burrow completely healthy on Sept. 11 when the Bengals open the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow had a huge season last year while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, in which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year completed a league-high 70.4 percent of his passes while establishing franchise records of 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. He was intercepted 14 times.

Burrow had his rookie season end after 10 games due to tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Backup Brandon Allen is receiving most of the quarterback workload with Burrow sidelined.

--Field Level Media

