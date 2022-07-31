Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska

huskerextra.com
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 6, Teddy Prochazka.
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's easiest to most difficult opponents in 2022
LINCOLN — When a program hasn’t been to a bowl game in five seasons — and voted not to play in one two years ago — a Week Zero Transatlantic trek takes on a certain quality. All business in Dublin, Ireland. No party. "We're going over...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season
One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL. Newsome is quieter than...
HuskerExtra.com
'Dudes are getting pancaked': Nebraska special teams practicing with renewed vigor this fall
LINCOLN – Bill Busch’s special teams practices require your mouthpiece. Last season, Nebraska's third unit lacked consistency, cohesion, even a coordinator. Five days into fall camp, however, the Huskers see an uptick in care. Busch’s drills encourage competition. His reps run at game speed. And his players hit...
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Monday, including interviews from Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph, Sean Beckton and multiple Huskers. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Mark Whipple says he's seen Nebraska's offense 'take...
HuskerExtra.com
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 Turner Corcoran
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 8, Turner Corcoran.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'
Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
HuskerExtra.com
Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
HuskerExtra.com
Corn This Way: Episode 6- Welcome to the statements and observations emporium
On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we recap an up and down day for Nebraska volleyball and check out the swag worthy videos from Husker football practice. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
