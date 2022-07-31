Biden continuing border wall is 'disingenuous,' a 'political tool' to support Sen. Kelly: Charles Marino

video.foxnews.com
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese threats, military activity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi, who is conducting an extensive tour of multiple allied nations in Asia, has finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker's safety.
Brian Kilmeade: Remember two months ago President Biden said we would defend Taiwan's independence?
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said the Biden administration continues to behave cowardly toward China, as the country ramps up its aggression toward the United States ahead of Nancy Pelosi's reported trip to Taiwan. BRIAN KILMEADE: Will she or won’t she? That is the question as it relates to a potential...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined the Guy Benson Show to fact-check comedian Jon Stewart over a proposed funding bill benefiting veterans. Senator Toomey fact-checked Stewart over the legislation saying,. “But here’s the thing where he’s just being so dishonest. My amendment, if adopted, doesn’t change a penny of spending....
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Meghan McCain melts down after Kari Lake, GOP extremists come out on top in Arizona elections
Meghan McCain on Wednesday dialed back her excitement around the Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary after pro-Trump Kari Lake, one of McCain's political enemies, made an overnight comeback in the polls. On Tuesday, early results showed Karrin Taylor Robson, the Arizona Board of Regents member running against Lake, ahead by 8...
‘The View’: Here's how Ron DeSantis’ political team responded to invite from ABC talk show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office had a blistering response to ABC News’ "The View" after the liberal daytime talk show asked the Republican governor to appear as guest. Fox News Digital has confirmed that "The View" extended an invitation to DeSantis, and deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin shared his office's official response to the offer.
Brian Kilmeade: Every administration has challenges, but this one defies logic
"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade addressed how the Biden administration is "reimagining reality" through its messaging in Saturday's opening monologue. BRIAN KILMEADE: What I have noticed over the last 18 months, to my utter amazement, is the administration actually wants us to not believe what we know to be true and ignore facts as they actually are. I find it perplexing. I find it puzzling. I find it maddening. What's most alarming? It's only getting worse. The fight against facts was not a concept that was tolerated when it was even mentioned in the previous administration.
Dana Perino: ‘Consensus Building’ That KJP Is ‘Not Able To Effectively Communicate On Behalf Of The President’
Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five joined the Guy Benson Show to react to an RNC supercut mocking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for repeatedly saying “I don’t have anything” when being asked questions at multiple press briefings. Perino reacted...
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
Primary challenger to 'Squad' member Cori Bush blasts her call to defund the police, private security spending
EXCLUSIVE - The Democratic primary challenger to far-left "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is calling her out over her defund the police position, as well as the massive amount of money she has spent on private security despite those calls, ahead of the Tuesday election. In an exclusive interview...
Manchin-Schumer climate bill takes aim at cow burps and farts
The Democratic climate and healthcare bill includes $25 million to combat enteric emissions produced by cows and farm animals, largely through burps and manure.
“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
Fox News
Rep. Greg Steube: The Democrats Are Straight-Up Lying To The American People About The Inflation Reduction Act
Florida Republican Congressman Greg Steube joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why Democrats like President Biden and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin are not telling people the truth about the ramifications of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. “So they call the bill the Inflation Reduction Act,...
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
