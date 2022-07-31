Biden continuing border wall is 'disingenuous,' a 'political tool' to support Sen. Kelly: Charles Marino

"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade addressed how the Biden administration is "reimagining reality" through its messaging in Saturday's opening monologue. BRIAN KILMEADE: What I have noticed over the last 18 months, to my utter amazement, is the administration actually wants us to not believe what we know to be true and ignore facts as they actually are. I find it perplexing. I find it puzzling. I find it maddening. What's most alarming? It's only getting worse. The fight against facts was not a concept that was tolerated when it was even mentioned in the previous administration.

