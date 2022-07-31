McKewon: Nebraska’s new veteran leaders are learning how to get loud

huskerextra.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's easiest to most difficult opponents in 2022
LINCOLN — When a program hasn’t been to a bowl game in five seasons — and voted not to play in one two years ago — a Week Zero Transatlantic trek takes on a certain quality. All business in Dublin, Ireland. No party. "We're going over...
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
norfolkneradio.com
NU volleyball will have 18 matches televised
Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season. Nebraska's match on Sept. 7 at Creighton will be broadcast on FS1, while its Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Will Nebraska reach bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Big Ten Football Media Days have come and gone and the season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats now sits a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season
One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Husker Dan: Third-Quarter Preview of the 2022 Nebraska Schedule
Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
HuskerExtra.com
'Dudes are getting pancaked': Nebraska special teams practicing with renewed vigor this fall
LINCOLN – Bill Busch’s special teams practices require your mouthpiece. Last season, Nebraska's third unit lacked consistency, cohesion, even a coordinator. Five days into fall camp, however, the Huskers see an uptick in care. Busch’s drills encourage competition. His reps run at game speed. And his players hit...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
HuskerExtra.com
John Cook says Nebraska was willing to go over scholarship limit to keep Kayla Caffey
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play for Nebraska volleyball this season. And coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days on Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page. Caffey announced late last week she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders...
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'
Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 Turner Corcoran
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 8, Turner Corcoran.
klkntv.com
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
HuskerExtra.com
Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
Comments / 0