Man charged with murdering nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire

nypressnews.com
Related
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Major update after police reveal chilling clue which led to bodies of three sisters aged 5, 8 & 9
A GIRL'S shoe helped cops find the bodies of three sisters who were pulled from a pond. Zi’ariel Oliver, nine; eight-year-old A'miyah Hughes; and Te'mari Oliver, five, were reported missing on July 29 before being found dead hours later, cops in Cass County, Texas, revealed. They were being babysat...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Man shot, injured in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Comments / 0