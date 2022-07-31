Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant

huskerextra.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode talks Bill Busch and training under former Huskers
LINCOLN — Nebraska kicker Timmy Bleekrode was accustomed to special teams coordinators leaving specialists alone during practice. That’s because he’d never met Bill Busch. Bleekrode said Thursday that Busch, NU’s special teams coordinator, has “detailed” Bleekrode’s practice every day this fall. The Furman...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The highest-rated offensive lineman on the list is one of the least experienced linemen on the team. He’s also coming off of an injury? Are we loopy for picking him sixth?
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season
One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL. Newsome is quieter than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Five facts about Gary Pepin
Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin retires after 42 seasons, 73 league titles. After 42 years, Nebraska's longest-tenured head coach is retiring. Track and field coach Gary Pepin will step down immediately, before the 2022-2023 season.
HuskerExtra.com
Sam McKewon ranks the Huskers' 2022 opponents
Practice report: Busch bullish on Nebraska's special teams, Ruud excited about Ernest Hausmann. Nebraska's hardest workers on special teams, according to Bill Busch? Husker running backs. He's putting them in several spots all over the units.
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's easiest to most difficult opponents in 2022
LINCOLN — When a program hasn’t been to a bowl game in five seasons — and voted not to play in one two years ago — a Week Zero Transatlantic trek takes on a certain quality. All business in Dublin, Ireland. No party. "We're going over...
HuskerExtra.com
'Dudes are getting pancaked': Nebraska special teams practicing with renewed vigor this fall
LINCOLN – Bill Busch’s special teams practices require your mouthpiece. Last season, Nebraska's third unit lacked consistency, cohesion, even a coordinator. Five days into fall camp, however, the Huskers see an uptick in care. Busch’s drills encourage competition. His reps run at game speed. And his players hit...
RELATED PEOPLE
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'
Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
HuskerExtra.com
Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
HuskerExtra.com
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: John Cook's views on NIL help explain his comments on Kayla Caffey
John Cook, fan of “Yellowstone” and renaissance cowboy, starred in his own drama this week. That’s what I thought of when I read John Cook’s comments the other day from the first Big Ten volleyball media days. I usually come away learning something whenever the iconic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Corn This Way: Episode 6- Welcome to the statements and observations emporium
On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we recap an up and down day for Nebraska volleyball and check out the swag worthy videos from Husker football practice. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
Comments / 0