Lincoln, NE

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant

By Sam McKewon
HuskerExtra.com
 4 days ago
huskerextra.com

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode talks Bill Busch and training under former Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska kicker Timmy Bleekrode was accustomed to special teams coordinators leaving specialists alone during practice. That’s because he’d never met Bill Busch. Bleekrode said Thursday that Busch, NU’s special teams coordinator, has “detailed” Bleekrode’s practice every day this fall. The Furman...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The highest-rated offensive lineman on the list is one of the least experienced linemen on the team. He’s also coming off of an injury? Are we loopy for picking him sixth?
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season

One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska’s next elite defensive back, Newsome has to take up the leadership mantle now that Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams have moved on to the NFL. Newsome is quieter than...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Five facts about Gary Pepin

Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin retires after 42 seasons, 73 league titles. After 42 years, Nebraska's longest-tenured head coach is retiring. Track and field coach Gary Pepin will step down immediately, before the 2022-2023 season.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Sam McKewon ranks the Huskers' 2022 opponents

Practice report: Busch bullish on Nebraska's special teams, Ruud excited about Ernest Hausmann. Nebraska's hardest workers on special teams, according to Bill Busch? Husker running backs. He's putting them in several spots all over the units.
LINCOLN, NE
Anthony Grant
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'

Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI

Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
SCHUYLER, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
LINCOLN, NE
