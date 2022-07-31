ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN calls on China to repeal draconian Hong Kong ‘national security’ law

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese military releases war video ahead of Pelosi Taiwan visit

The Chinese military posted a video montage of its forces conducting live fire drills and training for war ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) reported visit to Taiwan. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command shared the war drills video on the Chinese-language social media app...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia wants 2 prisoners in swap for Americans Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

Moscow is leaning toward rejecting a prisoner swap unless it gets two Russians in return for the two Americans the U.S. wants released, according to people familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking. The U.S. has called on Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia could be declared state terror sponsor under new bill

At least five lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are preparing efforts to label Russia a state terror sponsor amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) introduced legislation that would add Russia to a list of designated State Sponsors of Terrorism. The bill is already cosponsored by Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Joe Wilson (R-SC).
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan gov’t website hit with cyberattack ahead of Pelosi visit: Report

The website for Taiwan’s Presidential Office was reportedly hit by an “overseas” cyberattack on Tuesday evening local time ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the country. Journalist Tingting Liu with the Taiwanese news channel TVBS News reported that the Presidential Office’s website was the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Un#Radio Free Asia#The United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite Chinese threats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan during her ongoing tour of Asia, CNN reported Monday, citing a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official. The Wall Street Journal reported Pelosi will visit on Tuesday and has meetings with Taiwanese officials on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. The trip comes after China threatened a “strong” response if Pelosi visits the island nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia adopts updated maritime doctrine, lists U.S., NATO as primary threats

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving an updated maritime doctrine that outlines the country’s coastal borders and lists NATO and the United States as Russia’s main threats. The decree, signed...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia preparing to attack southern Ukraine, Kyiv says, as U.S. announces more military aid

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Tens of thousands of Russian troops were preparing to advance on the cities of Kryviy Rih and Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said, as Moscow pounded the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket fire and the United States announced a fresh batch of armaments and munitions for Kyiv.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US and Indonesia begin largest ever ‘Garuda Shield’ military exercise

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Indonesia and the United States, with additional participation from Australia, Japan and Singapore, kicked off a joint military exercise on Monday in a show of defense partnership amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The annual...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese military announces attack drills surrounding Taiwan

On Tuesday, the Chinese government announced plans for its military to virtually surround Taiwan with new live-fire attack drills starting on Thursday. The Chinese state-run media outlet CCTV shared a graphic of planned Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military drills that will take place around Taiwan beginning on Thursday, Aug. 4. CCTV shared the graphic after it was released to them by the Chinese government’s official Xinhua News Agency.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

UN says it’s ready to send investigators to site where Ukrainian POWS were killed

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United Nations says it is ready to investigate the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in an attack in territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Senators: Prohibit Chinese Communists from purchasing US land

Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced Tuesday – along with Ark. Sen. Tom Cotton – a bill to prohibit members of the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. The bill, called the Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act, would also set penalties for...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran reiterates claim it has technical means to build nuclear bomb, but no intention of doing so

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The head of Iran’s atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on August 1 that the Islamic republic has the technical capability to produce a nuclear bomb but has no intention of doing so, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth week after launch

Debris from China’s Long March-5B rocket, which was launched last week, fell back into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported quoting the Chinese government. “Vast majority of wreckage burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere,” officials were quoted as saying by AP. Several users...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US imposes sanctions on companies accused of dealing with Iranian oil broker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has imposed sanctions on several companies in China, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore that it says were used by an Iranian petrochemical broker to sell Iranian products to East Asia. The...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike

Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "The United Kingdom is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy