Two of three victims in shooting at Surrey, B.C. sports park now dead, say RCMP

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

HALETHORPE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO