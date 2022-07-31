ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out with Seahawks; NFL Return?

By Jeremy Brener
A new chapter for the former Washington linebacker?

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Reuben Foster hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, but that could change this season if things work out for him.

According to NFL Network , the Seattle Seahawks are hosting Foster for a workout today.

The Seahawks are in need of linebacker help after Bobby Wagner departed for the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.

Foster, 28, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, a risk considering he had undergone shoulder surgery a few months prior.

In 2018, Foster was dealt a two-game suspension after committing a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Weeks later, Foster was arrested for domestic violence and the 49ers cut him shortly after. In 2019, the charges against Foster were dropped after there was insufficient evidence against him.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers shortly after he was cut by San Francisco, but he never played a down as a member of the organization. During his first practice in 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. Still recovering from the injury a season later, he was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in 2020 before being activated a month later.

Foster would head back to the PUP prior to the start of the year. He would not be re-signed following the season's conclusion.

Foster has interest from a couple of teams , and if signed, he'll stop a two-year drought of being a free agent.

Now, he could have a new lease on his NFL life in Seattle.

