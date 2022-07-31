YouTube Music app adds useful new feature for Android, iOS music fans

www.phonearena.com
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Phone Arena
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
How to use find my phone on Android
Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Engadget
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
You can snap up the 4K streaming device for $10 less than usual. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a?
The next chapter in Google’s phone book (pun intended) has been already written - the Pixel 6a has been officially announced. You’ve probably already familiarized yourself with this hot new mid range offering through our Pixel 6a review, and yeah - there’s a lot to like about the phone.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
The augmented reality revolution is finally happening, years after the failed experiment called Google Glass. While we’re waiting for Apple to officially announce its own AR/VR glasses, Xiaomi has jumped the gun and announced a very interesting product - the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera. These smart glasses combine the...
Phone Arena
iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add
In our iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide article — if you haven't checked that out yet, you should definitely go and read it — we talked about the new iOS 16 lock screen customization options and how — for the first time on an iPhone — you can personalize your iPhone's lock screen by adding various filter effects to its wallpaper and changing its clock's font, color, and even numerical system.
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
The Verge
Insta360’s Link webcam is a hardware answer to Apple’s Center Stage
One of the biggest trends in webcams is software that automatically keeps you in frame as you move around. Apple popularized it on the iPad and Studio Display with its Center Stage feature, and even buzzy upstarts like Opal provide it as an option on its dedicated webcams. But this approach has always been compromised — in order to make these software solutions work, they require cropping the image aggressively and produce a noticeably worse image than when the feature is disabled.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Phone Arena
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
Phone Arena
Facebook Live Shopping gets the axe, Reels to be boosted instead
Social networks launch new features and service all the time in order to remain competitive. Some prove to be successful, while others are sent to the dust bin. One such feature is Facebook Live Shopping, which is getting the axe since it hasn’t proven to be as popular as Meta had hoped when it decided to sink resources into it.
The Verge
Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta
The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks
Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
Phone Arena
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
Everyone makes mistakes, but mistakes can live on forever, especially on the internet. That's true for any text message you send on your iPhone, which is not good when you make a silly grammatical error or send the right message to the wrong person. And unfortunately there's no way to edit an incorrect text message or unsend an accidental one on iOS -- until now.
