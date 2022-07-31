YouTube Music app adds useful new feature for Android, iOS music fans

Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.

