Southcoast Health Announces New Physician in Chief of Surgical Services

www.newbedfordguide.com
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Infectious Disease practices relocate in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. – Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Southcoast Health Infectious Disease originally located in Charlton Memorial Hospital has moved to 235 Hanover St. in Fall River, MA. Dr. Ronald Rapoport, Dr. Richard Shen and Dr. Ming Da Qu are now practicing in the new location. Hospital officials stated...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
The Peabody Companies’ Lori Aguiar Completes OSHA Certification
BRAINTREE, MA–The Peabody Companies announced that Lori Aguiar has obtained OSHA 10 certification. The certification was awarded upon completion and passing of a 10-hour safety course under the OSHA Outreach Training Program. The 10-hour training course is designed for non-supervisory employees who want to learn more about general health and safety hazards.
ABC6.com
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
newbedfordguide.com
150 homeless kittens arrive in New Bedford as part of MSPCA program
On Tuesday approximately 150 homeless cats and kittens arrived in New Bedford from Florida as part of the MSPCA’s “Southern Hub” transport program. Florida has a high population of homeless cats and their shelters are overwhelmed. The program provides a lifeline for these cats by transporting them to Massachusetts where they are put up for adoption.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
ABC6.com
New Bedford annual feast expected to boost local economy more than ever this year
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Not only does the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford bring a sense of culture to the community, it also serves as a large economic driver to small businesses in Southern New England. John Alves, one of the feast organizers, said it’s...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
capeandislands.org
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
ABC6.com
South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
Turnto10.com
Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — While Amazon is pumping the breaks and cancelling some construction projects across the country, a representative told NBC 10 the Johnston robotic fulfillment center is full steam ahead. “I think it’s going to be good for the area,” said Robert Tulli, a property owner nearby....
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
capeandislands.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
