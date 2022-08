By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON – Celtics legend Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. While his impact on the court is obvious, the legacy he left behind goes far beyond basketball."Bill Russell was the heart and soul of that team. But he stood as the heart and soul not only of that team, but of the community beyond that team," Dan Lebowitz, the executive director of the Center for the Study of Sport in Society, said.Russell had 11 NBA Championships and five league MVPs to his name, and was the first Black head coach in NBA history....

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO