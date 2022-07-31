Walnut Creek Apple Thieves Caught In Los Gatos Saturday

news24-680.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Jose, CA
Related
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
news24-680.com
Another Armed Robbery In Walnut Creek Saturday
Saturday was a hectic and tragic day in Walnut Creek and we’ll admit our small staff had its hands full from the start. Late in the day we began picking up “chatter” of an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant but were unable to pin down the details. Bounty Hunter General Manager Scott Andrews tells us today (Wednesday) that at approximately 7pm on Saturday a lone patron leaving the restaurant was approached by three individuals in the parking lot BEHIND the business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized
OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
Oakland store manager chases away thieves then cops detain him
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland liquor store is picking up the pieces after an early morning break-in. The manager of U & I Liquor on Telegraph Avenue did not want to go on camera but told KPIX he was armed and ready when intruders showed up.He was in a back office just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an alarm went off.He armed himself with a gun and scared off two suspects who had entered through a front window."Last week this happened so somebody broke his window and he was expecting them to come back," said longtime customer Daniel Avina. "He...
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Structure Fire in Scotts Valley
SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up. ORIGNAL STORY Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure The post Structure Fire in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Comments / 1