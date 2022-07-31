From Stone Age Dwellings To Medieval Castles, Sapiens Aims To Take You There.

happygamer.com
In Wadjet Eye’s Newest ‘Folk Horror’ Adventure, Search For Hidden Treasures and Sinister Truths.
Cloak & Dagger Games, a renowned independent game development studio, is working on The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow. The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, a “folk horror game” from independent developer Cloak and Dagger Games, has been unveiled by Wadjet Eye Games, the publisher of lauded retro-adventures like Unavowed, Shardlight, Technobabylon, and Strangeland. The game, which is set in the charming countryside of Victorian England, chronicles the dismal exploits of Thomasina Bateman, an antiquarian who becomes involved in a sinister mystery in the sleepy village of Bewlay. As with so many Victorian tales, the story starts with a mysterious letter inviting Thomasina to the faraway countryside. But when she gets there, the letter’s author has vanished, her assistant hasn’t come, and the Bewlay locals aren’t exactly friendly. Then she starts having odd dreams.
You Can Unlock Spyro The Dragon In Stray Using A Mod
The new Stray mod makes the dragon Spyro the main character instead of a kitty adventuring in a dystopian metropolis. Spyro’s addition to Stray appears to be a fairly straightforward mod. He incorporates some of the noises and movements from the Spyro game series in addition to the altered character model.
The First Update For Sniper Elite 5 Was Made Available As Part Of The Season Pass
Today, new material for Sniper Elite 5 was released by Rebellion, one of the world’s most successful independent video game publishers and developers, including the D.L. mission for the Landing Force. PPSH submachine gun and carbine rifle weapons packs, as well as the free multiplayer conflict map, Flooded Village.
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
A pig farm on Nazi concentration camp for Roma people is demolished to create a memorial museum
A Czech pig farm built on the site of a Nazi-era concentration camp for Roma people is being demolished. The camp held 1309 Roma people, of which 326, including many children died, reported the BBC. Bulldozers moved in on Friday, and a new memorial museum will be built to commemorate...
Divers discovered an ancient Greek shipwreck that’s full of sunken treasure, and it’s fascinating
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of an ancient Greek shipwreck. The shipwreck is full of treasures that date back to the Ptolemaic era. It was discovered in the Bay of Abou Qir, near Alexandria. Ancient Greek shipwreck discovered in Bay of Abou Qir. Franck Goddio,...
‘Weird, wonderful’: rare dig at Arthur’s Stone writes new story of neolithic site
High above one of western Britain’s loveliest valleys, the silence is broken by the sound of gentle digging, scraping and brushing, along with bursts of excited chatter as another ancient feature is revealed or a curious visitor stops by to find out what is going on. This summer archaeologists...
The shipwreck that sank 350 years ago has just unearthed priceless treasures
In 1956, a ship loaded with valuable jewellery set sail from Havana and was supposed to reach Spain. But a collision with a reef caused it to sink and, at the same time, its treasure to disappear. But after centuries of searching, the wreck has finally been found. The disappearance...
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field
"Exceptional" treasure trove of ancient Roman gold coins found in the United Kingdom.
Pre-Order Information For Goat Simulator 3 And A Trailer With Rain From Goats
The developers acknowledged that it was an error on July 28 AM. The patch’s release date hasn’t been specified, but they’ll try to repair it as soon as possible. The chronologically dubious third-person action comedy sequel, Goat Simulator 3, will launch on consoles and PC on November 17, according to a joint announcement from Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North on Thursday.
With A New Trailer, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Transports Users To Several Locations
The August release date of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is quickly reaching, and the game just unveiled a new teaser depicting a variety of settings. Reprobed claims to be more expansive, superior, attractive, and varied than the original Destroy All Humans! Remake. His latest ironic trailer undoubtedly supports their assertions.
Skull And Bones Don’t Have A Storyline Focus And Encourage You To Make Up Your Own Tales
Recently, Ryan Barnard, the game’s director, discussed the basics of the eagerly awaited Skull & Bones, saying that he intends “players to construct their own storylines and be allowed to select the type of pirate they desire to be.” In addition, Barnard went into great detail on the onshore and offshore experiences that players will have.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter
This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
In This Sci-Fi FPS, The Gravity Gun From Half-Life 2 Meets Stalker’s Exclusion Zone
Since your arm has been replaced with a prosthetic that functions like a gravity rifle and can pull objects toward you, you may throw them as missiles; Adaca’s single-player sci-fi FPS immediately has a Half-Life 2 vibe to it. Additionally, in Adaca, everything is an item, including cinder blocks,...
How early Australian fairy tales displaced Aboriginal people with mythical creatures and fantasies of empty land
Content warning: this article contains reference to racist depictions of Aboriginal Australians. Most of us grew up reading fairy tales adapted from the European tradition: stories of kings, queens and princesses set in palaces and forests, such as Cinderella, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast. But what about the history of Australian fairy tales? Australia’s vast distances, deserts, harsh temperatures, deadly wildlife, and the ongoing cultures of Aboriginal Australians made the country a complicated fit for fairy tales. Indeed, few tales by Australian authors were published until the late 19th century. These early Australian fairy tales mythologised aspects of the country’s...
Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?
In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha
The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Temporarily Brought Back Hyper Mode
Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s first substantial content update won’t be available for a while, but developer Techland is still releasing updates at a reasonable rate. For instance, the game now features a mode that was a fan favorite. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will feature Hyper Mode...
A Sci-Fi Action Adventure Game Featuring Glaciated Earth Called Glacier Has Been Released For PC
The sci-fi action game Glacier was unveiled by the Studio Snowblind team, which was founded in May. The game is being developed by a group of outsourcers under the direction of Japanese developer Kei Shibuya. He previously worked on several PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360-era projects, including the creation of...
