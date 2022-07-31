2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift spied on video with little camo

uk.motor1.com
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
2023 VW Touareg Spied Testing In The Alps With Loads Of Camouflage
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Volkswagen's most luxurious SUV ever, the Touareg. In its third generation since 2018, the midsize sport utility vehicle with premium aspirations is preparing for a mid-cycle update likely to be released at some point next year. In the meantime, a couple of prototypes were spotted recently testing in the Alps. The first one cleverly concealed its redesigned front with fake stickers in typical VW fashion.
Hot Compact Drag Race: VW Golf R Vs. Hyundai Elantra N
The hot hatch wars are still in full swing, with the Volkswagen Golf R battling it out with the Toyota GR Corolla and soon-to-arrive 2023 Honda Civic Type R. These cars have all proven that they can lap the Nurburgring faster than some 1990s supercars, and are pretty brutal in a straight line, but what happens when you put an industry favorite, the VW Golf R up against a relative newcomer? In this YouTube video posted by Sam Car Legion, we get to see the R take on a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N sedan, and despite the fact that the Elantra ain't no hatchback, it still makes for an interesting small-capacity turbo engine showdown.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer
This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
Top Speed
This McLaren Sabre is the Epitome of Exclusivity
If you thought that the Senna looked boring to the core, you might want to look at the McLaren Special Operation team’s most bizarre-looking hypercar based on the Senna. Meet the Sabre, a McLaren special edition hypercar limited to 15 examples, all of which were sold in the U.S. market. Not only was this car built painstakingly by MSO, but it’s also the fastest non-hybrid McLaren car ever made. This car is the 11th of the 15 examples and is up for auction during Mecum’s Monterey auction from August 18–20, 2022.
Audi Confirms Next-Generation RS6 Will Get Hybrid Powertrain
When the Audi RS6 Avant finally arrived in the United States for the 2021 model year, everyone here at Motor1.com was excited. Americans finally got the chance to experience one of the fastest and most capable station wagons in the world, and we are now even happier to learn a new generation RS6 Avant is in the cards. Of course, it won’t come soon, but it’s good to know the speedy wagon from Ingolstadt has a future.
motor1.com
Mustang vs Camaro drag race proves age-old rivalry is alive and well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s in the US would have been less interesting.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-AMG GT Inspires iXOOST's Latest Bespoke Speaker
Having crafted sound systems from Formula 1 and Lamborghini Aventador exhaust pipes in the past, bespoke audio system company iXOOST now delivers an official AMG Performance Luxury Audio speaker inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT. Arriving in a 15-kilogram carbon-fiber silhouette that fits in your living room, the speakers draw from...
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age
The Ram TRX's outdated ways are a hit and forcing the Raptor to go back in time. The post The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Volkswagen Group unveils its first electric flying taxi prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV
Is there something missing from the Lexus luxury SUV lineup? Find out what they're doing about it. The post Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained
EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
Alfa Romeo’s Flagship Sports Car Coming in 2025, But Will it be Electric?
The production car could come as early as 2025 but Alfa doesn't know if it will be electric or not.
motor1.com
Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that he only found out that Fernando Alonso had signed to join Formula 1 rival Aston Martin when he read the official press release. Szafnauer believed his Enstone-based squad had been on the verge of signing Alonso to a fresh F1 contract as...
