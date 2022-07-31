ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss lands second commitment of the day, a 2023 tight end from North Carolina

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares QB expectations as Ole Miss opens fall camp

After having the luxury of Matt Corral over his first two seasons, Lane Kiffin is presiding over a major quarterback battle. Incoming transfer Jaxson Dart from USC and incumbent Luke Altmyer, who got extensive run in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor after Corral’s injury. During his press conference on...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown

OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#Ole Miss#Maryland#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Rebels#Olemissfb#Hudl
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance

Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
Oxford Eagle

Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9

Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘So how do the cops know that someone is dead?’ Attorney for suspect questions murder charge without body of missing Mississippi college student.

A bond hearing for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi has been set for Wednesday, July 27. No time for the bond hearing has been set. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.
GRENADA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
WREG

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
WREG

Suspect’s lawyer in Jimmie Lee case: ‘I’m just baffled’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of the man charged with the murder of missing University of Mississippi student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee is proclaiming his client, Sheldon Herrington Jr., to be innocent. Herrington is being represented by prominent Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore, who happens to be a relative. Moore is calling for more transparency with the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy