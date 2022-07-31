Ole Miss lands second commitment of the day, a 2023 tight end from North Carolina

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
therebelwalk.com
Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares QB expectations as Ole Miss opens fall camp
After having the luxury of Matt Corral over his first two seasons, Lane Kiffin is presiding over a major quarterback battle. Incoming transfer Jaxson Dart from USC and incumbent Luke Altmyer, who got extensive run in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor after Corral’s injury. During his press conference on...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown
OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
desotocountynews.com
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Famous Mississippi shoe store closing current location to open a bigger store
A popular shoe store in Mississippi is closing its current location this month but reopening in a different spot. When many small businesses in Mississippi are struggling to keep their doors open right now, we are happy to report that one popular Mississippi retail shoe store is thriving.
hottytoddy.com
Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance
Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
Oxford Eagle
Bond hearing for suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee rescheduled for Aug. 9
Sheldon Herrington, Jr., will appear in the Lafayette County Circuit Court once again for his bond hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington has been charged with felony murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago.
‘So how do the cops know that someone is dead?’ Attorney for suspect questions murder charge without body of missing Mississippi college student.
A bond hearing for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi has been set for Wednesday, July 27. No time for the bond hearing has been set. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
Five teenagers were arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County. Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County. Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth
An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
Suspect’s lawyer in Jimmie Lee case: ‘I’m just baffled’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of the man charged with the murder of missing University of Mississippi student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee is proclaiming his client, Sheldon Herrington Jr., to be innocent. Herrington is being represented by prominent Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore, who happens to be a relative. Moore is calling for more transparency with the […]
