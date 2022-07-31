Ole Miss lands second commitment of the day, a 2023 tight end from North Carolina

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO