TOMS RIVER: TWO CAR CRASH WITH OVERTURNED IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD

ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE
Please avoid Quarry Road at Route 571 today (August 3, 2022), due to paving operations. Quarry Road will be closed for the duration of the day; emergency vehicles will have access.
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
Truck Crashed into Telephone Pole, Shutting Down East Veterans Highway
JACKSON, NJ – At around 4:30 pm, a white work van traveling westbound on East...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN McDONALD’S PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at McDonalds on Rt 37 near Bowling Green. It is unclear if the cars pulled off into McDonalds parking lot from Route 37 or if the accident actually happened in the McDonald’s parking lot. No additional information is available at this time.
Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash
One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: SEARCH FOR STOLEN SILVER BMW CONVERTIBLE
This morning around 8:00 am, patrols responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle, a silver BMW convertible, that was observed on Tiberon Drive near Schanck Road. Patrol vehicles arrived and located the vehicle in the area, at which time the vehicle recklessly sped off towards Marlboro. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction and was tracked to the areas of Yellowbrook Road, Parkway Place, and Palmer Ave. The vehicle was last seen heading into Hazlet on Palmer Ave. If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle, please contact the Holmdel Township Police.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Jersey Shore Men Arrested For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
A multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was observed by detectives leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville, authorities said. Detectives approached Ward and...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
