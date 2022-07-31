American Legion Auxiliary donates books to Fort library

fortatkinsononline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson celebrates 30th anniversary
Acknowledged with an informal gathering at the Fort Atkinson Club Community Center Thursday, the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson celebrated its 30th anniversary. The club officially formed in 1992. Club treasurer and longtime member Mabel Schumacher noted Tuesday that the gathering was intended to thank the club’s longtime supporters.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
fortatkinsononline.com
Paid advertisement, job opportunity: First Congregational Church Organist/Pianist
The First Congregational Church, UCC, 31 Milwaukee Ave. W., Fort Atkinson, is seeking to fill the position of church organist/pianist. The position pays $75 an hour. • Proficiency in organ and/or piano. • Proficiency in sight reading hymns and choral anthems. • Ability to accompany a choral rehearsal. • Availability...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Council approves hospital campus area home rezoning
The Fort Atkinson City Council approved the rezoning of four homes that border Fort Memorial Hospital from single-family residential to institutional. Fort HealthCare had requested to rezone properties at 603, 609 and 615 North Fourth St. and 403 McMillen Ave. for expansion of employee parking at the hospital campus. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Outgoing city manager recognized, thanked for service
Members of the City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday formally thanked outgoing City Manager Cameron Clapper for his service. While Tuesday’s meeting was originally slated to be Clapper’s last council meeting, during the meeting, council approved holding a special meeting likely before the next regularly scheduled meeting to discuss its continued plans to bring an operational referendum before voters in November to support the newly absorbed in-house city fire and EMS department.
kenosha.com
Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business
Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
CBS 58
Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As you can see from these photos, Max is thriving!. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it's because of generous donations from the community. The Summer Donation program is one of many ways people help animals like Max. For our Pet of the Week segment on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
fortatkinsononline.com
Letter to the editor: Use your voice and vote
Use your voice in the upcoming primary August 9th election! Return your absentee ballot as soon as possible by mail or to your clerk. Or vote in person early or on election day. If you have a disability and need help returning your absentee ballot, your rights are protected by...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Hadfield Whittier school merger, fall will be new for everyone
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Enrollment at Hadfield Elementary in Waukesha is set to nearly double in the fall after Hadfield and Whittier's merger was approved earlier this year. As art teacher Molly Winkler looked around her classroom Wednesday, Aug. 3, the bell served as a reminder of all the work she has to do before welcoming students back on Sept. 1.
kenosha.com
Code STEMI with Dr. Cheema
Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. This Code STEMI story begins with a calm, Friday morning at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Dr. Omar Cheema, Froedtert South Medical Group Interventional Cardiologist, is in clinic, sipping coffee, unaware of the dramatic scene hurtling in his direction. Within moments, he will be thrust into performing with precision a key role in someone else’s life story.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CBS 58
Waukesha and Washington Counties work to fight back against fentanyl
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two counties in southeast Wisconsin are fighting back against fentanyl. Both Waukesha and Washington Counties are devoting resources to education and getting drugs off streets. According to a news release, in Waukesha County, drug-related deaths became the leading non-natural cause of death for adults...
Comments / 0