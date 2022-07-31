ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

islandernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.islandernews.com

Comments / 27

NJ now FL
3d ago

Mississippi? No thanks! have you ever looked at their ratings. dead last in healthcare, pun intended, 43 in education. Their highest ranking is a 22!!! I can't believe they even have people living there

Reply(14)
8
GaryLeeT
3d ago

Polk County (Lakeland) is a nice conservative area right between Tampa and Orlando. It would be a great buy.

Reply(2)
8
Related
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lifehacker#Mississippi Location#New Mexico Location#Florida Location#Texas Location#El Paso#Colorado Location
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country?

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country? Can you guess the U.S. city with the most expensive rent? Bet you won’t get it on the first try – or maybe even the second or third. According to a report by Rent, that title goes to Jersey City, New Jersey. Right down the road from where I was born in Sayreville, New Jersey. Jersey City, right across the Hudson River from New York, commands average rents of $5,500, according to the report. That’s $500 more than the average rental in NYC.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
click orlando

Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX all planned on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday, from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community

Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy