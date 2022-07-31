On GPS: Can China afford to attack Taiwan?

www.cnn.com
Related
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip sends stocks tumbling
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors feared US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could severely escalate tensions with China.
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
What you need to know about Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China hits Taiwan with trade restrictions after Pelosi visit
China has suspended some trade with Taiwan in apparent retribution for a visit by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Why Nancy Pelosi's pink suit in Taiwan was about more than power-dressing
Her plane may have landed under the cover of night, but her arrival was, in every other way, orchestrated to be visible -- with Pelosi donning a pink power suit layered with symbolism.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi angers China but Taiwan, not the US, may pay the higher price
When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday night, China was ready with its response.
Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says
The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.
CDC adds 3 places to its 'high' risk list for Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three places to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday, including Romania.
China fires missiles towards Taiwan strait in drill after Pelosi visit
US House Speaker Pelosi may have left Taiwan, but the retaliation from China is only beginning. Beijing is staging what it claims is the largest ever military drills around Taiwan that simulate a blockade. CNN’s Selina Wang reports.
Blinken says he hopes 'Beijing will not manufacture a crisis' after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he "(hopes) very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretense to increase its aggressive military action" as China fired missiles towards waters near Taiwan as part of exercises near the self-governing island in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit there.
Pelosi's Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has already set off a fierce rhetorical response between the United States and China and sparked fears in Washington that Beijing will engineer an unprecedented escalation in the Taiwan Strait.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip is another knock to China's yuan
China's yuan has fared better than many other major currencies this year. It's shed 6.5% against the US dollar, holding its ground as the greenback has gone on a breakneck rally. The euro, the British pound and South Korea's won have all dropped more than 10%, while Japan's yen has plunged nearly 16%.
WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian jail for drug-smuggling
The detained WNBA star Brittney Griner apologized and asked for leniency in an emotional speech to a Russian courtroom in her drug-smuggling trial Thursday ahead of an expected verdict.
Here's why Beijing sees Pelosi as a hostile figure
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite stern warnings from Beijing. CNN’s Selina Wang reports on China’s escalation of threats and the history of Pelosi’s critical stance toward the Chinese Communist government.
They used to call their neighbors friends. Now Russians are firing rockets from there
Belarus, an ally of Russia, is allowing its army to launch rockets and missiles from Belarusian territory into northern Ukraine. CNN’s Jason Carroll meets the border guards on high alert for any threat from Ukraine’s unfriendly northern neighbor and the villagers who constantly hear the rockets fly overhead.
China fires missiles near Taiwan in live-fire drills as PLA encircles island
China fired multiple missiles toward waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said, as Beijing makes good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Ambassador: U.S. weapons having 'battlefield impact for Ukrainians'
Bridget Brink, America’s ambassador to Ukraine, says the U.S. is pushing ‘harder and faster’ to keep the weapons flowing to Ukraine’s fighters
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0