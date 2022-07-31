ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun

 3 days ago
Comments / 34

William Henderson
3d ago

Real law abiding citizens will never sell their guns and rifles for no amount of money. Once their are no weapons they can kill you at will

Molly Velasco
3d ago

When guns are taken (or banned), only criminals will have guns. Are we being shamed or shammed into a false sense or security. Criminals WILL NOT give up their guns or other weapons. Police are doing their very best to protect and serve even while "do-gooders" seem hellbent on making sure that the criminals have ALL their "constitutional rights" protected to the detriment of peaceful, law-abiding citizens!!! Even IF their intentions are good, someone once said there is a road paved with good intentions that leads to destruction. Good intentions don't guarantee good results!

Alicia Hoover
3d ago

they give our soldier guns to terrorists and now they are tricking people into giving them their gun for some lame gift card! wtf ppl open your eyes, they are going to make us a socialist country and these Americans are not helping

Related
bloghouston.com

Houston man sells 3D printed guns to the City at Mayor Turner’s gun buyback event

You’ll always have people who will try and take advantage of the programs. -Sylvester Turner, current mayor of the City of Houston. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past two years, then it’s no surprise that crime has sadly, once again, become a big topic in big city politics. The City of Houston has responded, in part, by bagging a $53 million federal grant and by setting up a program called One Safe Houston. I’ve also written about how the city has passed an ordinance requiring certain businesses to install cameras as part of the initiative.
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge

HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
HOUSTON, TX
