This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun

You’ll always have people who will try and take advantage of the programs. -Sylvester Turner, current mayor of the City of Houston. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past two years, then it’s no surprise that crime has sadly, once again, become a big topic in big city politics. The City of Houston has responded, in part, by bagging a $53 million federal grant and by setting up a program called One Safe Houston. I’ve also written about how the city has passed an ordinance requiring certain businesses to install cameras as part of the initiative.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO