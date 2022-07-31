This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun

Real law abiding citizens will never sell their guns and rifles for no amount of money. Once their are no weapons they can kill you at will
When guns are taken (or banned), only criminals will have guns. Are we being shamed or shammed into a false sense or security. Criminals WILL NOT give up their guns or other weapons. Police are doing their very best to protect and serve even while "do-gooders" seem hellbent on making sure that the criminals have ALL their "constitutional rights" protected to the detriment of peaceful, law-abiding citizens!!! Even IF their intentions are good, someone once said there is a road paved with good intentions that leads to destruction. Good intentions don't guarantee good results!
they give our soldier guns to terrorists and now they are tricking people into giving them their gun for some lame gift card! wtf ppl open your eyes, they are going to make us a socialist country and these Americans are not helping
Related
Houston man sells 3D printed guns to the City at Mayor Turner’s gun buyback event
Houston man sells dozens of 3D-printed guns at city's first gun buyback
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
Someone Made $3,000 Selling 3D-Printed Guns at a Gun Buyback Event
$12M Stash of Stolen Catalytic Converters Found in Texas With Stolen Guns and a Stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
National and local media, including KPRC 2, file lawsuit against Texas DPS over lack of transparency after Uvalde school shooting
Man crashes stolen ambulance into Whataburger drive-thru in Houston, police say
Popular birth certificate drive is back
2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
1 in custody after infant death at hotel off the Katy Freeway in west Houston, police say
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 34