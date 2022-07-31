On GPS: Taiwan's tech under threat?

www.cnn.com
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip sends stocks tumbling
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors feared US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could severely escalate tensions with China.
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
What you need to know about Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Expect a 'colorful response' from China over Pelosi Taiwan visit, says former Australia PM
Former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd says US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan is “unwise” and warns it will raise tensions again.
China hits Taiwan with trade restrictions after Pelosi visit
China has suspended some trade with Taiwan in apparent retribution for a visit by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.
Blinken says he hopes 'Beijing will not manufacture a crisis' after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he "(hopes) very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretense to increase its aggressive military action" as China fired missiles towards waters near Taiwan as part of exercises near the self-governing island in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit there.
China's military drills around Taiwan threaten to upend global trade
China's live-fire military drills around Taiwan are threatening to disrupt trade and commercial travel in East Asia, forcing vessels to reroute away from one of the world's busiest waterways and putting further pressure on strained global supply chains.
Pelosi angers China but Taiwan, not the US, may pay the higher price
When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday night, China was ready with its response.
Taiwan says ‘defence systems activated’ after Chinese missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Taiwan’s ministry of defence and representative to the US say island ready to defend itself
China fires missiles towards Taiwan strait in drill after Pelosi visit
US House Speaker Pelosi may have left Taiwan, but the retaliation from China is only beginning. Beijing is staging what it claims is the largest ever military drills around Taiwan that simulate a blockade. CNN’s Selina Wang reports.
China fires missiles near Taiwan in live-fire drills as PLA encircles island
China fired multiple missiles toward waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said, as Beijing makes good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Does Taiwan have its own airspace? China sets military drills close to island after Pelosi visit
China is conducting military drills around Taiwan to protest a visit to the island this week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip is another knock to China's yuan
China's yuan has fared better than many other major currencies this year. It's shed 6.5% against the US dollar, holding its ground as the greenback has gone on a breakneck rally. The euro, the British pound and South Korea's won have all dropped more than 10%, while Japan's yen has plunged nearly 16%.
Here's why Beijing sees Pelosi as a hostile figure
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite stern warnings from Beijing. CNN’s Selina Wang reports on China’s escalation of threats and the history of Pelosi’s critical stance toward the Chinese Communist government.
Opinion: Here's a Taiwan chill pill for your Pelosi-induced anxiety
Clarissa Wei, a Taiwanese-American writer based in Taipei, writes there's a jolting disconnect between how the outside world perceives Taiwan -- as a potential flashpoint for world war -- and how people in Taiwan see Taiwan, their dear home where they live.
