Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 31st

wgnradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
ABC7 takes in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago, suburbs in 2 half-hour specials
ABC7 Chicago takes an in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago and its suburbs in the two-part special.
Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69
CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
wgnradio.com
70 years of WGN Radio audio to be archived at Northwestern University
Kevin Leonard, Northwestern University archivist, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss audio from WGN Radio being archived there. The Northwestern Libraries will now hold 70 years’ worth of the Chicago news, sports, and more.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park gets a Star Wars garden
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Mount Carmel Will Remain All-Boys School As Leaders Take Coed Plan Off The Table For Good: The Catholic school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oakpark.com
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout
CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
Thrillist
Outdoor and Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chicago
At once nostalgic and COVID-safe, drive-in movie theaters have experienced a deserved resurgence over the past couple years, including throughout the Chicagoland area. For those averse to being price gouged over popcorn or crowding into indoor packed theaters (thanks, Tom Cruise), outdoor and drive-in movies provide that same cinematic wallop and communal experience, minus the exorbitant prices or risk of catching the latest Omicron variant while catching the latest Marvel romp.
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Chicago
The Salt Shed Opens Tuesday in Chicago, Turning Morton Salt Complex Into New Music Venue
Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup. The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes,...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
fox32chicago.com
Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'
CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
Spin
The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Lollapalooza 2022
It’s been 17 years since the current version of Lollapalooza made its home in Chicago’s Grant Park. Though there are lovers and haters of the festival for a variety of reasons, the 2022 version went off mostly without any issues and definitely without the cloud that hung over it last year. On a bright note, it didn’t feel as jam-packed as years past — there was ample room to navigate through the crowd to the different stages — even if nothing at this year’s Lollapalooza changed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
nadignewspapers.com
Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands. As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master
James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Shuffleboard tournament coming to Chicago
President of the Illinois Shuffleboard Association, Kevin Reedy, joins John Landecker to discuss their first National Shuffleboard Tournament this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th-7th, at the Royal Palm Shuffleboard Club in Chicago. Later, Kevin gives John the ins and outs of how to play shuffleboard.
chicagostarmedia.com
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago
The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Fish falling from the sky
Tom Skilling, WGN-TV chief meteorologist, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast. Tom talks about the impact of rain on insurance prices and fish falling from the sky.
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
Comments / 0