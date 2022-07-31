Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N. The suspect exited the car for an unknown reason and fired multiple rounds striking the officer, according to Indiana State Police’s preliminary investigation.

The suspect then left the scene in their vehicle, police said. Additional officers arrived on the scene, and life-saving measures were administered to the officer shot before medics arrived.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and then flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The officer was pronounced dead at the Indianapolis hospital.

ISP said just after 2:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect’s car and initiated a traffic stop. The car did not stop and continued southbound on State Road 37. Sheriff’s deputies deployed a tire deflation device, but the car continued toward I-69.

Fishers Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle using Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT). After a second PIT, the suspect’s car struck a median barrier. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

ISP has not released the name of the officer killed or the suspect involved. It continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.

